51st annual Mahkato Wacipi kicks off this weekend in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. — All are welcome to visit the 51st annual Mahkato Wacipi being held this weekend.

The big powwow kicks off in Mankato Friday and runs through Sunday. Grand entries are slated for 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

"Powwow, or Wacipi (Wa-chee-pee in Dakota means "they dance"), time is the Native American people's way of meeting together, to join in dancing, singing, visiting, renewing old friendships and making new ones. This is a time to renew thoughts of the old ways and to preserve a rich heritage. It is a celebration of the community." - Mahkato Mdewakanton Association

The powwow is held at Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce, located in the Land of Memories Park.

In the 1860s, the largest mass hanging in U.S. history occurred in Mankato. Thirty-eight Native warriors and two others were hung in the area during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862. The powwow commemorates those who died.

NOTE: Video is from Sept. 17, 2022 for the 50th annual Mahkato Wacipi