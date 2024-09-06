Body of missing man, 20, found in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The body of 20-year-old Sebastian Santibanez was found nine days after he was reported missing, police say.

St. Paul police were called to the 600 block of Prior Avenue North after a passerby reported finding a body along a railroad track in a wooded area.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the body as Santibanez on Thursday after getting results of a DNA test. Police say the missing person report was canceled after the test results came back.

The cause of death is unknown.

On June 16, St. Paul police had asked for the public's help to find the 20-year-old.