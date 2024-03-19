Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Minnesota River, Granite Falls police say

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 19, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 19, 2024 02:13

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Police are investigating after someone found a body in the Minnesota River Tuesday morning.

The Granite Falls Police Department says a man had been walking on a path near highways 212 and 23 shortly before noon when he spotted a body in the river and called 911.

Investigators say they do not believe the person's death is suspicious and there is no danger to the public.

MORE NEWS: 17-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting Zaria McKeever to be tried as adult

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the body and the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the person or what happened to them is asked to call the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office at 320-564-2129.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 7:19 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.