Body found in Minnesota River, Granite Falls police say

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Police are investigating after someone found a body in the Minnesota River Tuesday morning.

The Granite Falls Police Department says a man had been walking on a path near highways 212 and 23 shortly before noon when he spotted a body in the river and called 911.

Investigators say they do not believe the person's death is suspicious and there is no danger to the public.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the body and the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the person or what happened to them is asked to call the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office at 320-564-2129.