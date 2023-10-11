Body found in creek in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A body was found in a creek in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, authorities said.
Officers responded to Brookdale Park after someone reported a body in the water, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said. They found a man dead in the creek.
The man has not been identified. Authorities are investigating.
