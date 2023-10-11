Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Body found in creek in Brooklyn Park

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 11, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 11, 2023 00:58

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A body was found in a creek in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to Brookdale Park after someone reported a body in the water, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said. They found a man dead in the creek.

The man has not been identified. Authorities are investigating.

READ MORE: Body found in Redwood County identified as Jeanine Jackson, missing 81-year-old

First published on October 11, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.