Body found frozen in channel between Minneapolis lakes

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities found a frozen body in a channel between two Minneapolis lakes Friday afternoon.

The body was found around 3:45 p.m. in the icy channel between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities do not know how long the person had been there.

The decedent has not been publicly identified, nor has their cause of death been determined.

READ MORE: Body found inside garbage bin at north Minneapolis house, police say

First published on January 21, 2024 / 12:49 PM CST

