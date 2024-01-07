Police: Body found inside garbage bin at north Minneapolis house

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after officers found the body of a man in a garbage bin on the city's north side Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the fourth precinct responded to reports of a dead body in a garage of an unoccupied house on the 700 block of 30th Avenue North at 1:20 p.m.

Inside the garage, officers found a man's body in a trash can, police said.

Investigators are working to determine the manner of the man's death. His name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made.