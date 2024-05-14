Body found during search for missing kayaker in Kandiyohi County

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities found a man's body while searching for a missing kayaker on a central Minnesota lake Tuesday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said, though the body has not yet been positively identified.

The search for the 39-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas, began Sunday when he was reported missing from a vacation rental on the south side of Nest Lake. He left the rental on his kayak around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and did not return, the sheriff's office said.

His missing kayak was found Sunday afternoon.

Divers found a body on the southwest side of Nest Lake just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in 11 feet of water about 264 yards from shore, the sheriff's office said. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform an atuopsy and identify the corpse.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

Note: The video above originally aired May 12, 2024, before the body was found.