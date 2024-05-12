Watch CBS News
Kandiyohi County authorities looking for missing kayaker on Nest Lake

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a Kansas man who disappeared while kayaking on a central Minnesota lake.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas, was reported missing from a vacation rental on the south side of Nest Lake, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said. He left the rental on his kayak around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and did not return.

Searchers found his missing kayak around 1:15 p.m., but he is still missing. Several agencies, including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, are assisting in searching for him.

