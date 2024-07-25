Blue-green algae advisory issued for Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS — Swimmers are being warned to stay away from a popular Twin Cities lake ahead of a hot and humid weekend.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Wednesday that a blue-green algae advisory is in effect for the Lake Nokomis Main Beach.

The board says a sample from Monday found the lake to have levels that exceeded state-specified guidelines.

The algae can be toxic to people and pets, so everyone is encouraged to stay out of the water until further testing shows it is safe.

If you do see algae on the water, experts recommend rinsing off right away if you or your pets touch it.

You can check here for water quality advisories in Minneapolis.