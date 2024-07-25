Watch CBS News
Lovely Thursday in Twin Cities ahead of hot, muggy weekend

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures remain reasonable on Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

As the ridge gradually shifts east, winds pick up out of the south, especially on Friday and Saturday. This will promote a warming trend with more humidity, too.  

Highs approach 90 degrees again this weekend. By Sunday, a front will approach the Twin Cities, bringing back spotty storms later in the day.

Some storms may linger into Monday. Otherwise, the dry/hot pattern looks to continue next week.

