Greater Minnesota News

Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office reinstating SROs

By WCCO Staff

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. — Kids who go to school in Blue Earth County are going to be receiving some added security.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reinstating its school resource officer program. They withdrew their deputies because of the controversial law change that restricted physical holds on students in some instances.

St. Clair and Lake Crystal school districts will see their school resource officers transition back into schools this week.

The sheriff's office posted about the change on Facebook Tuesday, saying they hope the legislature clarifies the recent SRO law change in the 2024 legislative session.

