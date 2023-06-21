Bloomington loses bid to host 2027 World Expo, Belgrade selected

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Bloomington has lost its bid to host the 2027 World Expo.

The city had been pitched under the theme "Healthy People, Healthy Planet," and was estimated to bring in $729 million in economic impact for the state.

However it ultimately lost to the Serbian city of Belgrade. Malaga, Spain came in second place.

Minnesota also previously lost a bid to host the 2023 Expo.

BIE Member States elect Serbia as host country of Specialised Expo 2027/28, with 81 votes, compared to 70 votes for Spain. Congratulations Belgrade! #BIE172 pic.twitter.com/DRtGOVYpPE — BIE (@bieparis) June 21, 2023

Three other countries competed to host: Argentina, Spain and Thailand. Representatives from the Bureau of International Expositions cast their ballots in Paris on Wednesday morning.

It's been almost 40 years since the United States hosted an Expo. The next Expo will take place in 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Note: The above video is from June 21, 2022.