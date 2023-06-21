Watch CBS News
Local News

Bloomington loses bid to host 2027 World Expo, Belgrade selected

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota makes pitch for 2027 World Expo
Minnesota makes pitch for 2027 World Expo 02:08

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Bloomington has lost its bid to host the 2027 World Expo.

The city had been pitched under the theme "Healthy People, Healthy Planet," and was estimated to bring in $729 million in economic impact for the state. 

However it ultimately lost to the Serbian city of Belgrade. Malaga, Spain came in second place.

Minnesota also previously lost a bid to host the 2023 Expo. 

Three other countries competed to host: Argentina, Spain and Thailand. Representatives from the Bureau of International Expositions cast their ballots in Paris on Wednesday morning.   

RELATED: Minnesota pitches bid to host 2027 World Expo

It's been almost 40 years since the United States hosted an Expo. The next Expo will take place in 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Note: The above video is from June 21, 2022.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.