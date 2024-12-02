Bloomington holiday display helping fight against children's brain cancer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An annual holiday display has a bigger purpose this year — raising awareness in the fight against children's brain cancer.

The Anzalone family was rocked to their core earlier this year when they found out their daughter, Haley, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

So, they figured why not fundraise for the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation with a dazzling display at their Bloomington home.

There may be some familiar faces for those who drive by as it's made up of some top tier television and movie characters, thanks to the help of Haley.

"She helped us paint some of the new cutouts this year," PJ Anzalone, Haley's father, said. "We've got an eight-foot Groot, and a Mrs. Santa Claus from Rudolph the Red-Nosed reindeer that she was able to help paint, and then she was out here with us helping stake some of the inflatables down and set up the lights. She loves it."

PJ Anzalone says Haley is on the mend, but the fight never ends.

As of Monday morning, the Anzalone's have reached over half of their $2,500 goal. Click here to donate.