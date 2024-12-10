1 rescued, 1 missing after ATV goes through Cass County lake
LONGVILLE, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota rescued one man and are looking for another after the two went through the ice on Blackwater Lake on Monday evening.
The 20-year-old man and 18-year-old man were riding an ATV when they fell into the water around 6 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.
First responders pulled the 20-year-old out of the water and treated him on shore for hypothermia. He was taken to a hospital by helicopter.
Crews continued to search for the 18-year-old into the evening but could not find him. They are continuing the search Tuesday.
Last week, two children fell through the ice into a lake in Woodbury. A 12-year-old girl was rescued, and a 16-year-old boy died, officials said.