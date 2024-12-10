1 rescued, 1 missing after ATV goes through Cass County lake

Man charged with murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, and more headlines

Man charged with murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, and more headlines

Man charged with murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, and more headlines

LONGVILLE, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota rescued one man and are looking for another after the two went through the ice on Blackwater Lake on Monday evening.

The 20-year-old man and 18-year-old man were riding an ATV when they fell into the water around 6 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

First responders pulled the 20-year-old out of the water and treated him on shore for hypothermia. He was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Crews continued to search for the 18-year-old into the evening but could not find him. They are continuing the search Tuesday.

Last week, two children fell through the ice into a lake in Woodbury. A 12-year-old girl was rescued, and a 16-year-old boy died, officials said.