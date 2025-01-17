Fire destroys Winona's Black Horse Bar & Grill

WINONA, Minn. — Fire destroyed Winona's Black Horse Bar & Grill early Friday morning, with several fire departments trucking in water to help fight the blaze.

WKBT reports an employee called 911 just after 3 a.m., with members of the neighboring Pickwick Fire Department first responding to the business located off Black Horse Road and Highway 61.

GoFundMe

Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the rear of the building. Eight other area departments were also called to help bring water due to the absence of fire hydrants in the vicinity.

There are no reported injuries and officials are still investigating, according to WKBT.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page has already raised more than $8,000 to help rebuild the bar.