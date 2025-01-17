Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire destroys Winona's Black Horse Bar & Grill

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines
Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines 04:03

WINONA, Minn. — Fire destroyed Winona's Black Horse Bar & Grill early Friday morning, with several fire departments trucking in water to help fight the blaze.

WKBT reports an employee called 911 just after 3 a.m., with members of the neighboring Pickwick Fire Department first responding to the business located off Black Horse Road and Highway 61.

black-horse-fire.jpg
GoFundMe

Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the rear of the building. Eight other area departments were also called to help bring water due to the absence of fire hydrants in the vicinity.

There are no reported injuries and officials are still investigating, according to WKBT.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page has already raised more than $8,000 to help rebuild the bar.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.