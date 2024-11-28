Black Friday deals have Minnesotans camping out

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The weather may be cold, but Black Friday deals are hot. It wasn't hard to see shoppers braving the elements, who say it's all worth saving some cold hard cash.

It brought Crystal Rands and her children all the way from Pine Island to the doorsteps of Mall of America.

"This is our 5th year doing this," Rands smiled. This year they were first in line at MOA arriving just before 2 p.m. Rands says it's become a fun family tradition, but this cold this year really making it difficult to stand outside.

"It's freezing honestly I'm trying to cover up the best I can and stay warm but it's getting the best of me," Emma Linge said.

Over the years a lot has changed with big box stores not opening Thanksgiving night leading to no lines.

Yet, experts say more than 85 million Americans are expected to shop in store and the National Retail Federation estimates people plan to spend an eye-popping $900 a person!

But for Rands and her family it's about more than money and buying things online.

"I really think that's taken away from the thrill seekers- standing in line and shopping."

An experience worth standing outside for nearly 17 hours until Mall of America opens at 7 a.m.