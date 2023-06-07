Black bear seen hanging out in Winsted backyard

WINSTED, Minn. -- A black bear stopped by the backyard of a homeowner west of the metro.

In the video taken Tuesday morning, the bear is seen walking by the homeowner's living room window in Winsted.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, black bears are making a comeback. Years ago, their population was on the decline. Now, there are estimated to be around 15,000 black bears in Minnesota.

This bear was likely either looking for food or searching for a mate. June is one of their most active times to roam.

If you see a bear, the DNR would like to know. You can report bear sightings on their website.