Bicyclist killed in crash northwest of Twin Cities

MAPLE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV in Wright County Sunday night, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The bicyclist and a driver in a Jeep Cherokee were both going west on Highway 55 in Maple Lake Township when they collided, according to a crash report.

The man on the bike, a 21-year-old from Maple Lake, was killed in the crash, a state patrol spokesperson confirmed. The condition of the Jeep's driver, a 39-year-old man from Howard Lake, is unknown. Neither man has been publicly identified.

The road was wet at the time of the crash, the crash report said.

The patrol was expected to release more information on the crash Monday evening.