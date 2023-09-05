Diana Ross sings "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé during the Los Angeles stop of her Renaissance tour

Beyoncé hosts final show, celebrates birthday with 70,000+ fans at SoFi Stadium Beyoncé hosts final show, celebrates birthday with 70,000+ fans at SoFi Stadium 03:31

Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday on stage in Los Angeles on Monday in front of a star-studded audience. Diana Ross appeared on stage at SoFi Stadium to sing "Happy Birthday," which brought Beyoncé to tears.

"Thank you so much. You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross," Beyoncé told the crowd. In 2019, the roles were reversed when Beyoncé sang "Happy Birthday" to Ross at her 75th birthday, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Several audience members at Monday's concert – including stars like Kim Kardashian – captured the moment on video and shared it on social media.

Kardashian was joined by her sister Khloe Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick. They also posed for photos with Jeff Bezos and his fiance, Lauren Sanchez.

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 4, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Several other stars were photographed at the L.A. show. Meghan Markle posed with actress Kerry Washington and Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. Chris Rock and Lizzo were also photographed together.

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 4, 2023. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Lizzo and Chris Rock attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 4, 2023. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter also appeared on stage during the concert, as she has for most of the Renaissance World Tour. The 11-year-old, whose dad is Jay-Z, is following in her parents' performing footsteps and regularly joins her mom on stage to dance to her song "My Power."

Following the release of her chart-topping album "Renaissance" last year, the star announced The Renaissance World Tour with stops starting in Stockholm on May 10 and ending in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Before the tour kicked off, Forbes projected Beyoncé could rake in $2.1 billion from the performances.