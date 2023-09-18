Missing: Beth Super, 60, last seen leaving central Minnesota home; car later found near Grand Forks

NIELSVILLE, Minn. — Authorities say a missing Minnesota woman's vehicle was found nearly 200 miles away from where she was last seen.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Beth Super was last seen late Saturday morning, leaving her home in Flensburg in central Minnesota. She was traveling to a home in Todd County, but never arrived.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Super's vehicle, a 2014 Ford Focus, was found abandoned Sunday in rural Nielsville, which is about 30 miles southeast of Grand Forks.

Anyone with information on Super's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office in Polk County at 218-281-0431, or the sheriff's office in Morrison County at 320-632-9233.