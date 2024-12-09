Hundreds of cats and dogs found living in poor conditions at northern Minnesota property, sheriff's office says

HINES, Minn. — Northern Minnesota authorities say more than 170 animals remain unaccounted for after two people were arrested for felony animal mistreatment last Friday.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the arrests come after multiple visits to a residence near Hines, where deputies discovered a large number of cats and dogs living in poor conditions.

Deputies first visited the home on Oct. 21 after a report of possible animal mistreatment and neglect. Concerns involving adequate food and water, poorly ventilated environments, an accumulation of animal waste and the need for medical care were discussed with the owners, according to the sheriff's office.

On Oct. 29, deputies returned to the property with a search warrant. During the search, authorities reported finding approximately 202 cats and 50 dogs. Several other cats were also unaccounted for "due to them running loose on the property," the sheriff's office says. Deputies also noted the conditions there had not improved.

Deputies returned to conduct a follow-up visit with the assistance of the Animal Humane Society on Nov. 12. Due to the unimproved living conditions, the sheriff's office says it began on plans to seize the cats and dogs once arrangements could be made for housing.

According to court documents, the sheriff's office along with veterinarians and personnel from the Animal Humane Society recovered 30 cats and 34 dogs. Many of the animals were unaccounted for and approximately 170 remain missing.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says those on the scene reported finding an outdoor woodstove and ash pile containing "numerous bones and bone fragments...too numerous to count."

Several of the animals displayed symptoms of significant illness and malnourishment, according to authorities.

A 65-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man have since been charged with 10 counts each of overwork/mistreatment of animals - torture. Their next court date is scheduled for Dec. 30.