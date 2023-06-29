Becker County man stabbed, suspect arrested hours after leaving crime scene

PINE POINT TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Becker County say a 25-year-old man is in custody following a stabbing early Thursday morning.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report shortly before 2:30 a.m. of a man stabbed in Pine Point Township, about 20 minutes west of Park Rapids.

Authorities found the victim, a 34-year-old man from Ponsford, with a stab wound to the chest. First responders transported him to Essentia Hospital-St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes. His condition is unknown.

Several hours later, law enforcement arrested a Walker man, who they say left the crime scene before officers arrived. He is being held at the Becker County Jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault.