Crime

Becker County man stabbed, suspect arrested hours after leaving crime scene

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PINE POINT TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Becker County say a 25-year-old man is in custody following a stabbing early Thursday morning.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report shortly before 2:30 a.m. of a man stabbed in Pine Point Township, about 20 minutes west of Park Rapids.

Authorities found the victim, a 34-year-old man from Ponsford, with a stab wound to the chest. First responders transported him to Essentia Hospital-St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes. His condition is unknown.

Several hours later, law enforcement arrested a Walker man, who they say left the crime scene before officers arrived. He is being held at the Becker County Jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault.

WCCO Staff
First published on June 29, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

