A bear stole a Taco Bell delivery order from a Florida family's porch — and "then he came again for the soda"

Bear steals $45 Taco Bell order Bear steals $45 Taco Bell order from Florida family's porch after Uber Eats delivery 00:24

A fast-food loving bear stole a $45 Taco Bell order from the front porch of a home in the Orlando suburb of Longwood moments after the Uber Eats driver delivered it, an Orlando television station reported. The criminal was a black bear estimated to weigh 300 to 400 pounds, WOFL-TV reported.

The caper happened Friday, and it was captured on the home's Ring camera. The video shows the beast sauntering up to the front door and grabbing the bag in its mouth. Then, a short time later, it comes back to steal the drinks.

"He came, and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda," Nicole Castro told the TV station.

When the family opened the front door about 10 minutes later, the Ring video captures their reaction: "The bear took the food!"

Uber Eats reimbursed the family for the stolen food, the TV station reported.

It's just the latest food heist by a hungry bear in the past two months.

In October, a black bear stole frozen lasagna from a woman's kitchen in Minnesota. Also last month, a large black bear was caught on camera swiping multiple burgers from a backyard barbecue in Tennessee.

In September, a bear was captured on camera breaking into a cabin in Idaho Springs and stealing food. That same month, a three-legged bear pilfered some White Claw hard seltzers from a Florida family's outdoor fridge. Also in September, two bears on an Alaska military base raided a Krispy Kreme doughnut van.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the most common human-bear encounters involve unsecured garbage and human food.

"Never feed, leave food for or make food accessible to bears," the agency says.