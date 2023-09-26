Watch CBS News
Local News

Bear captured on camera breaking into Idaho Springs cabin and stealing food

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Bear captured on camera breaking into Idaho Springs cabin and stealing food
Bear captured on camera breaking into Idaho Springs cabin and stealing food 00:20

A bear was captured on camera breaking into a cabin in Idaho Springs and stealing food. CBS News Colorado viewer Sabrina Vasquez sent in the video which shows the bear breaking in through a window. 

bear-break-in-transfer-frame-662.jpg
  Bear breaks into a cabin in Idaho Springs. Sabrina Vasquez

She said she and her family have been doing all the right things but that a neighbor has been feeding the bears.

bear-break-in-transfer-frame-390.jpg
Bear breaks into a cabin in Idaho Springs. Sabrina Vasquez

She has been working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the incident. CPW said it's a good reminder to keep all doors and windows locked and use bear-proof trash cans in bear-prone areas. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 3:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.