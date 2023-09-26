Bear captured on camera breaking into Idaho Springs cabin and stealing food

A bear was captured on camera breaking into a cabin in Idaho Springs and stealing food. CBS News Colorado viewer Sabrina Vasquez sent in the video which shows the bear breaking in through a window.

Bear breaks into a cabin in Idaho Springs. Sabrina Vasquez

She said she and her family have been doing all the right things but that a neighbor has been feeding the bears.

She has been working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the incident. CPW said it's a good reminder to keep all doors and windows locked and use bear-proof trash cans in bear-prone areas.