BCA: Zachary Shogren ran at officers with a knife before police fatally shot him

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified a man shot and killed by police in Duluth last week.

Zachary Shogren, 34, of Duluth died of multiple gunshot wounds after he allegedly charged at an officer with a knife.

The shooting happened Friday, Feb. 24 around 2:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of East 5th Street while officers were attempting to arrest Shogren for felony threats of violence.

Officers encountered Shogren in the alley behind his home armed with a knife. On body camera video, officers can be heard ordering Shogren to drop the knife as he moved toward them, the BCA reports.

Sergeant Jared Blomdahl, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience, deployed his Taser and a second officer fired less-lethal rounds.

Shogren is allegedly seen on video running toward the officers, which is when a third officer shot him.

According to the Duluth Police Department, two of the officers are members of the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force and work in an undercover capacity, prohibiting the BCA from releasing their identities.

The incident is still under investigation by the BCA.