BCA says officer who shot East Grand Forks man was working undercover

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says they will not release the name of the law enforcement officer who shot and killed Lucas Gilbertson in East Grand Forks on Tuesday because he is an undercover member of a drug task force.

The BCA says the shooting happened while officers were trying to serve a warrant. Just before noon, officers surrounded Gilbertson's home in East Grand Forks.

The officer went into the home and saw Gilbertson. During their "encounter," the officer deployed his Taser and gun, striking him multiple times, the BCA says.

During the encounter, Gilbertson also broke a window and threw his gun from the home, the BCA says. Investigators later found a gun on the ground near the home.

Gilbertson was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The BCA says there is body-camera video of the incident, but not of the shooting itself, as the officer was not wearing a body camera. The officer is on standard administrative leave.

The BCA says it is continuing to investigate.