BCA, police investigating after person found dead in Owatonna

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 31, 2023

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in Owatonna Tuesday night.

Officers found the decedent when responding to the 600 block of Florence Avenue around 10 p.m., according to the Owatonna Police Department.

Police gave no information about the person found dead.

In addition to Owatonna police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 507-774-7220.