BCA needs help locating a missing 61-year-old Lino Lakes man

LINO LAKES, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for information regarding a 61-year-old Lino Lakes man who is missing.

Missing 61-year-old Lino Lakes man Thomas Biatek. Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

According to the BCA, Thomas Biatek left his home in Lino Lakes around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to purchase a battery and did not return.

Authorities tracked his location via an Apple air tag on his keys. The BCA says the air tag showed Biatek traveled to multiple locations in Minnesota, including Wyoming, Princeton and then Onamia. There, he purchased fuel and traveled back south on Highway 169.

The BCA says Biatek is driving a 2020 turquoise blue Subaru Forester with Minnesota license plate EXV170. Biatek is described as being 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Biatek's last known location was Milaca.

If you have any information regarding Biatek's whereabouts, please contact the Lino Lakes Police Department at 651-982-2300, the BCA at 651-793-1118 or call 911.