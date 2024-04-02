BCA identifies officer who fired gun during Chanhassen police chase

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the police officer who fired his gun at a woman during a chase in Chanhassen last week.

The BCA says South Lake Minnetonka Police Officer Zachary Robertson fired his department handgun after the suspect, 33-year-old Amanda Nelson, pointed a gun at him.

On March 26, Robertson began pursuing Nelson after learning she had an active warrant out of Illinois. She failed to stop and he initiated a pursuit.

Another officer joined in the pursuit and performed a PIT maneuver on Nelson's vehicle near the North Coop Restaurant in Excelsior. The officer allegedly saw a gun and alerted Robertson of it over the radio, according to the BCA.

Robertson drove in front of Nelson to prevent her from driving away when she allegedly pointed a gun at him. That's when the BCA says Robertson began firing his gun through his squad's windshield.

Nelson drove away and eventually crashed after officers performed another PIT maneuver on her vehicle near Highway 41 and Highway 5, the BCA says.

After a nearly four-and-a-half hour-long standoff, Carver County deputies removed Nelson from her vehicle and took her into custody.

Charges say authorities found a black handgun inside Nelson's vehicle that was determined to be BB gun air pistol. It was described as an "accurate physical replica of the M&P firearm by Smith and Wesson."

Nelson is facing two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for the incident.

Robertson, who has 18 years of law enforcement experience, is on standard administrative leave.