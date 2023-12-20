Watch CBS News
BCA identifies Marshall officer who fatally shot man as he stabbed woman to death

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MARSHALL, Minn. — Investigators have identified the police officer who fatally shot a man as he allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Marshall on Sunday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that Marshall Police Officer Eric Klenken responded to a domestic disturbance at about 2:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Brussels Court.

When Klenken arrived, investigators say a child flagged him down and directed him into the house, where a woman could be heard screaming for help in the upstairs bedroom. 

Inside the bedroom, Klenken found a man, later identified as Jamel C. Hill Moore, on top of a woman, Meredith Martell, stabbing her as she lay on the floor of the bedroom closet.

Klanken allegedly ordered Moore, 41, to drop the knife and he refused. According to the BCA, he then deployed his Taser on Moore, but it appeared to have no effect. Klanken reportedly ordered Moore to drop the knife again without response, so he shot Moore twice using his department handgun.

Three additional Marshall police officers and a Lyon County sheriff's deputy arrived at the home and helped provide medical aid to Moore and Martell.

Moore died at the scene while Martell, 35, died late that night at the hospital.

Two knives were recovered from the house.

Neither of the children at the house were injured in the incident, the BCA reports.

Klenken has 24 years of law enforcement experience and is on standard administrative leave.

The BCA is investigating the incident and reviewing footage from Klenken's body camera.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Dec. 17, 2023. 

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

