BCA identifies man who died after I-94 pursuit; troopers also ID'd

Man kicks down door of St. Paul home, fires shots before leading police on car chase
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man who led police on a chase on a Twin Cities highway early Sunday morning, along with the troopers involved in the pursuit. 

Marlin Brewer, 36, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday; he had been taken to the hospital after the chase.

According to the BCA, Brewer broke down a door and fired shots at a home on the 900 block of Fremont Avenue in St. Paul around 4 a.m. No one was injured, and Brewer left the scene.

Police found him soon after and tried to stop him. He headed west on Interstate 94, prompting the Minnesota State Patrol to join the chase. Brewer then exited the interstate in Minneapolis.

State Patrol troopers Derrick Hoy and James Noxon used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the off ramp on South Cedar Avenue. They have four years and two years of law enforcement experience respectively, the BCA says. 

When troopers approached the car, they found Brewer with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. 

The incident was partially captured on body cameras, and no St. Paul officers used force, the BCA added.

The BCA is still investigating the chase, but they are not investigating the original break-in call.

