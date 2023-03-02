BCA identifies Leo Hacker, 70, as man shot by Pine County deputies

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man who was shot and injured by Pine County deputies last week.

The BCA also released the identities of the three deputies involved, two of whom are on standard administrative leave.

Pine County sheriff's deputies were trying to arrest 70-year-old Leo Henry Hacker of Pine City on Feb. 21. He was wanted for felony second-degree assault with a weapon, the BCA says.

The deputies saw Hacker in his pickup truck and ordered him to get out of the car, but he backed the truck away, which is when the deputies opened fire. The BCA says Boston Gilderman fired his department handgun, while Joseph Mishler fired his department rifle. Barry Sjodahl fired less-lethal foam rounds.

Hacker was struck three times, and is still being treated in the hospital.

The deputies were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident.

The BCA says there were no weapons inside Hacker's truck, and they are still investigating the shooting.