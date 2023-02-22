BCA investigating two different "use-of-force" incidents in Pine County

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating two separate "use-of-force" incidents Tuesday evening in Pine County.

The first incident happened in Pine City and involved the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

The BCA says the second incident happened on northbound Interstate 35 a few miles south of Sandstone. The Minnesota State Patrol and the Pine County Sheriff's Office were involved.

Details are limited on both incidents.

Check back later for updates.