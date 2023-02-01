BCA: 2 White Bear Lake officers fired back at suspect accused of shooting Officer Ryan Sheak

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the two officers who discharged their handguns during a standoff last week in which a White Bear Lake officer was shot.

Officer Ryan Sheak was shot in the leg, stomach, and pelvis during the incident, court documents documents say. The BCA says he, along with Sergeant Eric Gadbois, fired back at 33-year-old Daniel Holmgren, who allegedly fired several rounds at the officers during the standoff.

Sheak has eight years of law enforcement experience. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Gadbois is a 12-year law enforcement veteran.

Police went to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Jan. 24 because Holmgren was wanted on felony domestic assault charges, the BCA says. A family member let them inside the home but Holmgren refused to leave the bedroom. After Gadbois fired pepper balls under the bedroom door, Holmgren opened fire and allegedly struck Sheak.

Officer Ryan Sheak (left) and Sergeant Eric Gadbois (right) White Bear Lake Police Department

Holmgren barricaded himself in the apartment but later surrendered to the officers. He was unharmed and booked into Ramsey County Jail.

Holmgren was charged with first-degree attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon two days after the incident. He was also charged with three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.