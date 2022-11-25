BB gun found inside student's backpack at Neill Elementary School in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - A student brought an unloaded BB gun to an elementary school in Robbinsdale on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to families, school officials said staff members at Neill Elementary were looking for a missing water bottle in a student's backpack, when they found the BB gun. Police were immediately notified, according to the letter.

The district has come under fire recently after incidents involving students bringing guns to school. A video from Sandburg Middle School shows two students in the bathroom with what appears to be a gun on Nov. 11. However, administrators did not start investigating the incident until Nov. 14, and did not notify police.

Then on Nov. 18, administrators from Robbinsdale Middle School learned a student may have brought a gun to school the day before.

Police said they were frustrated because they were not notified of the incidents, and the district changed its policy on Tuesday to notify law enforcement immediately after any weapon-related incident on school property.

At Neill Elementary on Wednesday, two students were taken to the school office as part of an investigation, which officials say is still underway.

No threat was made towards students or staff.