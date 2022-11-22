Robbinsdale School District changes policies after police weren't notified of middle school gun incident

NEW HOPE, Minn. – A Twin Cities school district says it will now notify law enforcement immediately after any weapon-related incidents happen on school property.

Robbinsdale Area Public Schools came under heavy criticism from parents and local police after officials at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley didn't alert the authorities after a video started circulating on social media that appears to show a student armed with a handgun inside a school bathroom.

Officials say the video was sent to them on Nov. 11, but they didn't start investigating until Nov. 14. Later that week, another gun-related incident was reported at Robbinsdale Middle School.

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says his department wasn't aware of the incident at all until WCCO and other local journalists started asking questions.

CBS

"We just want the public to know that if we had known beforehand we would have taken the appropriate steps to address this issue with the school district," Green told WCCO on Nov. 18.

In an announcement released Tuesday, Robbinsdale School Board Chair Helen Bassett "assured that district administrators will notify police immediately when there's a report or suspicion of a gun, either at school or in the possession of a student." She also says staff and families will be notified immediately.

Bassett also apologized for the "anxiety" the "situation caused for so many."

Robbinsdale Area Public Schools, also known as independent School District 281, overseas schools in Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope. The district also has some schools in Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Golden Valley and Plymouth.