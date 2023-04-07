Batter up: Twins’ home opener kicks off Friday with matchup against Astros

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a special day for fans of the Minnesota Twins: The home opener is finally underway Friday.

Following a one-day delay due to weather, the Twins play their first home game of the season against the Houston Astros at 3:10 p.m. The Astros won the World Series last season and were 6-0 against Minnesota.

Minnesota started the season off strong, sweeping the Kansas City Royals. It's the first time the team had a 3-0 start since 2017.

The Twins enter the home opener with a 4-2 record. They're coming off two straight losses against the Miami Marlins, but hopefully being back at Target Field will give them a boost.

Right now, the Twins are a half game out of first place behind Cleveland.

Target Field's gates officially open for the 2023 season at 1 p.m. The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Minneapolis natives and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

More details on the home opener

Breakfast on the Plaza kicks off at 6 a.m. and goes through 9 a.m.

First 20,000 fans will get a new "TC" hat

National Anthem will be sung by a "Hamilton" performer

Flag raising will be done by WWII veteran Technical Sergeant Don Halverson

Twins players will unveil new home uniform

First game activation of the Twins' upgraded scoreboard