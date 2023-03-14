Basilica Block Party canceled for second straight year
MINNEAPOLIS – For the second year in a row, a Minneapolis summer tradition has been canceled.
Organizers of the Basilica Block Party announced Monday that the event "is on a planned hiatus and will be reconsidered for the future."
The block party, which started as a fundraiser in 1995 to help restore the Basilica of St. Mary, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to smaller crowds in 2021, before it went on hiatus in 2022.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.