Basilica Block Party canceled for second straight year

MINNEAPOLIS – For the second year in a row, a Minneapolis summer tradition has been canceled.

Organizers of the Basilica Block Party announced Monday that the event "is on a planned hiatus and will be reconsidered for the future."

The block party, which started as a fundraiser in 1995 to help restore the Basilica of St. Mary, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to smaller crowds in 2021, before it went on hiatus in 2022.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 10:42 PM

