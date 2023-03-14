Basilica Block Party canceled for second straight year

MINNEAPOLIS – For the second year in a row, a Minneapolis summer tradition has been canceled.

Organizers of the Basilica Block Party announced Monday that the event "is on a planned hiatus and will be reconsidered for the future."

CBS

The block party, which started as a fundraiser in 1995 to help restore the Basilica of St. Mary, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to smaller crowds in 2021, before it went on hiatus in 2022.