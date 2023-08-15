Malibu Barbie Cafe popup coming to Mall of America next month

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The unofficial summer of "Barbie" continues into fall, as the Mall of America has announced it will host a pop-up "Malibu Barbie Cafe" starting in September.

The cafe experience, which has previously dropped in New York and Chicago, will arrive at the mall on the (high) heels of the record-breaking box-office success of Greta Gerwig's movie adaptation starring Margot Robbie.

The pop-up experience is being presented by Bucket Listers, which has been behind such other nostalgia-based popup experiences as "The Golden Girls Kitchen" and "The Peach Pit."

The cafe promises pop kitsch color schemes, retro flourishes, and a menu from "Master Chef" finalist Becky Brown including such items as "Pacific Paradise Pancakes," "West Coast Wedge Salad," and a "California Dreamin' Club Sandwich."

Michael Corrigan

There's also an opportunity to get your skates on and roll the night away.

"We are excited to bring the Malibu Barbie Café to Mall of America. This unique dining experience provides a fun opportunity for Barbie fans of all ages to immerse themselves into the world of Barbie," the Mall of America's Carrie Charleston said.

Additionally, the will be a life-size Barbie box, for social media bragging rights.

The cafe is reservation-only, and signups have already opened here.

Gerwig's "Barbie" film has already topped $1 billion grosses worldwide, and in its first three weeks in theaters has already become one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time, domestically.