Fray between Bally Sports, Xfinity leaves Minnesota sports fans frustrated

MINNEAPOLIS — For Minnesota sports fans, this is the wrong time for Bally Sports North to go black.

The Twins are on a winning streak and the Wolves are in the playoffs. Some fans say no coverage is a slap in the face.

"A punch, not a slap. A major punch in the face," said Isaiah Smith.

Smith loves Minnesota sports teams.

"Lifelong Timberwolves fan," Smith said.

He is one of thousands complaining about turning on Bally Sports North on Xfinity and finding this message:

"Bally Sports is no longer available. The owner of Bally Sports is in bankruptcy proceedings, and we have offered them multiple options to continue carrying their networks. They have declined each one, and we no longer have the rights to carry their content."

"The whole season, I kind of relied on Bally to watch those games that weren't televised on ESPN, TNT, a lot of those major platforms. So now with that being done they are compromising thousands, tens of thousands of households not letting their fans watch the games," Smith said.

The Twins organization' released a statement that said, "The Twins are disappointed by this massive disruption for our fans who simply want to watch our games. This situation is a business negotiation between Comcast and Bally's. The Twins have no role or voice in this matter."

"Big sports fan, I'm actually from Chicago, but I root for the Minnesota teams now and it's not fair. We were looking to watch every night and we can't anymore," said Logan.

"I think it's messed up and I can't afford to go to a Timberwolves game, tickets are too expensive now, so how am I supposed to watch? Sports bar, not in the comfortability of my own home, so I'm not loving it," said Shauna.

Fans are now scrambling to find a spot where they can watch both the Twins and Wolves.

"Got to go to the bars, local bars, friend's houses that have those big cable companies, as far as Spectrum, Direct TV go. You just kind of make it work how you can," said Smith.