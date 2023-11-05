Woman, son injured when propane tank explodes inside northern Minnesota cabin

BALKAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman and her son suffered burns when a propane tank exploded inside their cabin in northern Minnesota Sunday morning, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a cabin fire on Countryside Lane in Balkan Township around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators discovered a 20-pound propane tank attached to a heater exploded while a 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were inside. The sheriff's office said both suffered burns "over large portions of their bodies," but managed to make it to a neighbor's home and call for help. Both were hospitalized.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.