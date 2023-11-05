Woman, son injured when propane tank explodes inside northern Minnesota cabin
BALKAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman and her son suffered burns when a propane tank exploded inside their cabin in northern Minnesota Sunday morning, authorities said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a cabin fire on Countryside Lane in Balkan Township around 10:45 a.m.
READ MORE: 2 people seriously hurt in home explosion near Duluth
Investigators discovered a 20-pound propane tank attached to a heater exploded while a 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were inside. The sheriff's office said both suffered burns "over large portions of their bodies," but managed to make it to a neighbor's home and call for help. Both were hospitalized.
The cause of the explosion is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.