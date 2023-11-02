2 people seriously hurt in home explosion near Duluth

RICE LAKE, Minn. — Two people were seriously hurt Thursday morning in a home explosion and fire just north of Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the Rice Lake home just after 11 a.m.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were rescued by neighbors soon after the explosion. The man was airlifted to an area hospital, while the woman was taken by ambulance.

Three children who lived in the home were at school at the time.

The sheriff's office says the home's furnace was being repaired at the time of the explosion.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation.