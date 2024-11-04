6 hurt, including 5 children, in northern Minnesota propane explosion, officials say

Fatal St. Paul stabbing under investigation, and more headlines

BAGLEY, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a lit cigarette sparked a propane tank explosion that hurt multiple people, including five children.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:30 p.m. Monday an explosion and fire were reported at a storage unit on the north side of Bagley, located on 370th Street.

When deputies and other first responders arrived, they found a man and five children — ranging in age from 6 to 14 years old — had been involved and were all suffering from burns.

The sheriff's office says preliminary information indicates that a propane tank was leaking inside a metal storage unit. Officials say the explosion happened when the doors were opened and a man lit a cigarette.

Passersby helped the victims until responders arrived. The victims were then taken to area hospitals for treatment of their burns. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Authorities, including the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Ofice, are investigating.