Watch CBS News
Local News

6 hurt, including 5 children, in northern Minnesota propane explosion, officials say

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Fatal St. Paul stabbing under investigation, and more headlines
Fatal St. Paul stabbing under investigation, and more headlines 04:25

BAGLEY, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a lit cigarette sparked a propane tank explosion that hurt multiple people, including five children.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:30 p.m. Monday an explosion and fire were reported at a storage unit on the north side of Bagley, located on 370th Street.

When deputies and other first responders arrived, they found a man and five children — ranging in age from 6 to 14 years old — had been involved and were all suffering from burns.

The sheriff's office says preliminary information indicates that a propane tank was leaking inside a metal storage unit. Officials say the explosion happened when the doors were opened and a man lit a cigarette.

Passersby helped the victims until responders arrived. The victims were then taken to area hospitals for treatment of their burns. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Authorities, including the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Ofice, are investigating.  

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.