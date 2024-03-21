Bad Bunny cancels Saturday concert in Minneapolis

2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards preview Shakira, Bad Bunny lighting up Miami with Billboard Latin Music Week 04:34

MINNEAPOLIS — Bad Bunny fans were notified on Thursday morning that his Saturday concert at Target Center has been canceled.

Target Center has removed the event from their website.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," Ticketmaster wrote on its site.

Fans who purchased a ticket will be refunded within 30 days. No action is required in order to obtain a refund, according to Ticketmaster.

Bad Bunny has not commented on the cancellation.

The 30-year-old "King of Latin Trap" is in the midst of his "Most Wanted Tour." He was in Denver on Wednesday and will stop in Kansas City on Tuesday before performing in Chicago for three nights. The last time he performed in the Twin Cities was in 2018.

Bad Bunny was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys. He made history by creating the first Spanish-language album ever nominated for the award. His fourth studio album "Un Verano Sin Ti" was a chart-topping sensation and critical success, holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for 13 consecutive weeks.

He's also credited for the rise in Spanish-language music streams. Last year, he roped in 3.6 billion on-demand audio streams in the U.S., and was one of six Spanish-language artists who crossed the one billion stream mark, according to data provider Luminate.