"Back with a bang:" Fourth of July festivities kick off in Ham Lake, Forest Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. – After a few scaled back years due to the pandemic, many Fourth of July festivities are booming back across Minnesota. On Saturday, crowds packed Lions Park in Ham Lake for the annual Freedom Festival.

"We enjoy coming every year. The food is good, always activities," Carol Fortuna said.

The Fortunas have been living in Ham Lake for 19 years and said the annual festival is something the entire community looks forward to.

"It is a tradition here in Ham Lake for all our community to get together to spend time with our neighbors, get to enjoy our freedoms," said Kari Lund, the executive director of the Ham Lake Chamber of Commerce.

In Forest Lake, the American Legion Post 225 kicked off its "Red, White, and Blue in 2022" festival, with a carnival and music. Fireworks and a parade are planned for Monday.

"I just love seeing all the people come out especially now this year, I'm glad everyone is coming out," said Jim Tennyson, commander of the Sons of the American Legion.

Already this weekend, organizers said they're seeing larger crowds than in years past.

"The bingo tent was actually jam packed where we had to turn people away, and that was good to see because we haven't seen it in three years," Tennyson said.

For a list of where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July holiday, click here.