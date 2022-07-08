Baby boy injured in Isanti County three-car crash dies

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- A baby boy who was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on July 1 has died, State Patrol says.

The crash happened on Highway 95 at 310th Avenue Northeast around 4:45 p.m. Eleven other people were injured, including two children under the age of five who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The baby was identified as Hudson Sawyer Allen of North Branch.

A Dodge Grand Caravan and a Mazda CX-5 were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 when the Mazda indicated intent to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue Northeast.

The Dodge, which was behind the Mazda, didn't take the bypass lane on the right and struck the Mazda. The Mazda spun into the west/northwest lanes of traffic and was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry.