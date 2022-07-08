Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Baby boy injured in Isanti County three-car crash dies

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 8, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 8, 2022 01:45

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- A baby boy who was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on July 1 has died, State Patrol says.

The crash happened on Highway 95 at 310th Avenue Northeast around 4:45 p.m. Eleven other people were injured, including two children under the age of five who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The baby was identified as Hudson Sawyer Allen of North Branch.

A Dodge Grand Caravan and a Mazda CX-5 were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 when the Mazda indicated intent to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue Northeast. 

The Dodge, which was behind the Mazda, didn't take the bypass lane on the right and struck the Mazda. The Mazda spun into the west/northwest lanes of traffic and was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 3:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.