Babbitt man who was found dead in chest freezer was fleeing from police, became trapped

GILBERT, Minn. -- A 34-year-old man who was found dead in a chest freezer last week got into it himself and became trapped, police say.

Brandon Buschman, of Babbitt, had an active warrant for his arrest. He was last seen fleeing from an unoccupied home on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue North in Biwabik, investigators said, due to possible police presence in the area.

Gilbert police say he got into the chest freezer that was in the basement. But it was an old freezer that could not be opened from the inside.

He was found on June 26. Police are still investigating the case.