Body found in freezer was 35-year-old Brandon Buschman, of Babbitt

GILBERT, Minn. -- Authorities have identified a body that was found inside a chest freezer in the basement of an unoccupied residence.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, the body was that of 35-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman, of Babbitt.

His body was found Tuesday on the 300 block of 4th Avenue North in Biwabik. The residence had been unoccupied since February, police report.

Authorities say that the freezer was an older-style model, and locked automatically when it's closed and is not capable of being opened from the inside once closed. However, the freezer was also not on at the time of the discovery.

Full autopsy results are still pending, but there was no evidence of trauma or injury found thus far.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gilbert police at 218-748-2225.