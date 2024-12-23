Tips to avoid shopping scams during the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas shoppers are running out of time to find gifts for family and friends. That deadline pressure is exactly what scammers are using to steal your money and personal information.

Whether hustling by foot at a mall or by hand on a computer, shoppers who got busy or procrastinated this holiday season are having to act fast, and that's making them vulnerable.

"Scammers are taking advantage of our emotions at this time and one of the things that we're feeling is desperation to get everything done before our deadline," said Bao Vang, the VP of Communications for the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota. "We feel especially exploited when it comes to an urgent deal, a limited-time deal, and those that we have to act right away."

If you're at a physical store those limited-time deals can be trusted. Things get sketchy however online, specifically social media. It's filled with ads either pretending to be a company you do trust or creating a website that looks legitimate, sometimes with help from artificial intelligence.

"Once they get you on that site, they're going put malware onto your system, which takes your personal information. Or they're going to draw you in with this incredible deal, you're going to purchase it. By purchasing it you are handing over your valuable credit card information," said Vang.

How can you protect yourself from last-minute shopping scams?

The BBB says:

Make sure it's a secure website that has HTTPS and a padlock on the URL. Don't be lured in by social media ads. Look up the company on the Better Business Bureau website to see if it's been flagged as a scam. Shop in person at legitimate retailers.

Using a credit card instead of a debit card for online transactions is another tip. It makes it easier to dispute purchases and protects your money.