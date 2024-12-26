Waverly auto shop destroyed by fire on Christmas Day

WAVERLY, Minn. — EG Autoworks is a complete loss after an early morning Christmas Day fire.

Just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said five fire departments responded to EG Autoworks. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed.

Eric Gustafson had owned the business for more than a decade, a go-to auto shop in a town of just a few thousand.

It took roughly seven hours and five fire departments to finally put out the flames, Gustafson said. The fire destroyed four vehicles, including classic cars.

"This has been really my first child for the last 11 years, and we put everything into it," Eric Gustafson said.

Eric Gustafson's brother, Brian Gustafson, is the shop's general manager.

"It's heartbreaking. You don't know what you're going to do for work now, how we're going to support ourselves and our families for the next however long," Brian Gustafson said.



Despite the loss, the two said they're thankful for what was saved. Firefighters were able to recover the vast majority of keys and titles left inside.

"I can't thank everybody enough. I've never felt this level of gratitude in my entire life," Eric Gustafson said.



In the past 24 hours, the brothers said support from community members, businesses, even complete strangers, has been overwhelming.



An online fundraiser, started by a customer, has now raised thousands of dollars for the shop.

"The fact that so many people showed up on Christmas and worked their whole day," Eric Gustafson said.

Wright County officials said the Minnesota State Fire Marshal has been contacted, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Eric Gustafson said he plans to rebuild, a process that would take about six to eight months.

"I'm not going anywhere," Eric Gustafson said.